Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 31,957 Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 119.2% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000.

In other news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 9,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.79, for a total transaction of $1,252,178.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,610,716.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,849 shares of company stock worth $3,314,861 in the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BOOT opened at $126.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 2.85. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $134.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.78.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.36 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

