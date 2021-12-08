Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Insider Jonathan Murphy Acquires 219 Shares

Assura Plc (LON:AGR) insider Jonathan Murphy bought 219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £151.11 ($200.38).

LON:AGR opened at GBX 69.25 ($0.92) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 71.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 126.56. Assura Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 67.20 ($0.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 80.90 ($1.07). The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83. The stock has a market cap of £2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85.

Get Assura alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a GBX 0.74 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is 0.58%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGR. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 87 ($1.15) price target on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 79 ($1.05) price objective on shares of Assura in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.13) target price on shares of Assura in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.13) price target on shares of Assura in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 84.75 ($1.12).

About Assura

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.