Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Insider Jonathan Murphy Acquires 219 Shares

Assura Plc (LON:AGR) insider Jonathan Murphy bought 219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £151.11 ($200.38).
LON:AGR opened at GBX 69.25 ($0.92) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 71.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 126.56. Assura Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 67.20 ($0.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 80.90 ($1.07). The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83. The stock has a market cap of £2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a GBX 0.74 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is 0.58%.
About Assura
Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.
