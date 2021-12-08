Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.34.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ATH shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other Athene news, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $137,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,961.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $81,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,123,367. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Athene in the second quarter worth about $9,524,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Athene in the 2nd quarter worth $14,582,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,750,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Athene by 5.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 141,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,548,000 after acquiring an additional 21,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATH traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.92. 11,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,649. Athene has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $91.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.70.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Athene had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Athene will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

