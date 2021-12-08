ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.53.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ATIP. Zacks Investment Research raised ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. CJS Securities cut ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other news, Chairman John L. Larsen purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advent International Corp MA bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth $1,105,025,000. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the third quarter worth $37,267,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth $40,156,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the third quarter worth $14,312,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in ATI Physical Therapy by 11.7% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,685,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,005,000 after acquiring an additional 385,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATI Physical Therapy stock opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.53. ATI Physical Therapy has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $13.05.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

