AtromG8 Market Capitalization Hits $7.08 Million (AG8)

AtromG8 (CURRENCY:AG8) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 8th. One AtromG8 coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, AtromG8 has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. AtromG8 has a market capitalization of $7.08 million and approximately $123,101.00 worth of AtromG8 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AtromG8 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00058052 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,350.60 or 0.08753148 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00061891 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00080971 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,912.67 or 1.00421363 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002861 BTC.

AtromG8 Coin Profile

AtromG8’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 coins. AtromG8’s official message board is atromg8.com/blog . The Reddit community for AtromG8 is https://reddit.com/r/AtronocomTeam . AtromG8’s official Twitter account is @ATROMG8 and its Facebook page is accessible here . AtromG8’s official website is atromg8.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATROMG8 is a multi-blockchain landscape powered by the MixNet 5.0 superstructure is moving towards a fast and secure ecosystem for conversations, coworking, PSP transactions, data exchange, Diploma on Blockchain and social media with the gig economy and e-commerce as a whole und the umbrella of security and privacy. “

AtromG8 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AtromG8 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AtromG8 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AtromG8 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AtromG8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AtromG8 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.