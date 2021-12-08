ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $36.06

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.06 and traded as high as $37.91. ATS Automation Tooling Systems shares last traded at $37.84, with a volume of 1,305 shares.

ATSAF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$48.50 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$48.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$54.50 to C$56.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.19 and its 200 day moving average is $32.69.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

