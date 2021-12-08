Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Declares $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

Auburn National Bancorporation has increased its dividend payment by 10.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years.

AUBN stock opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $32.94 and a 52-week high of $50.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.53.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $6.97 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) by 21,900.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of Auburn National Bancorporation worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking services to commercial and retail customers. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial; Construction and Land Development; Commercial Real Estate; Residential Real Estate and Consumer Installment.

