Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH)’s share price dropped 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$16.41 and last traded at C$16.76. Approximately 4,611,683 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,906% from the average daily volume of 229,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.37.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 11.02 and a current ratio of 11.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.32.

In related news, Director Michael Robert Martin acquired 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.00 per share, with a total value of C$199,386.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,324 shares in the company, valued at C$1,198,582.70. Also, Senior Officer Robert Huizinga sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.92, for a total transaction of C$907,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,961,876.46. Insiders have purchased a total of 263,500 shares of company stock worth $2,227,166 over the last quarter.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

