Aurora Cannabis (OTCMKTS:ACBFF) Shares Up 3%

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc (OTCMKTS:ACBFF) shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.74 and last traded at $6.57. 3,954,373 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 4,224,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.51.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACBFF)

Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution.

