Aurubis (ETR:NDA) PT Set at €85.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) received a €85.00 ($95.51) price target from research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($89.89) price target on Aurubis in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($68.54) price objective on Aurubis in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Warburg Research set a €82.50 ($92.70) price objective on Aurubis in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank set a €90.00 ($101.12) price objective on Aurubis in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €77.94 ($87.57).

NDA opened at €84.28 ($94.70) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.13. Aurubis has a one year low of €61.00 ($68.54) and a one year high of €87.74 ($98.58). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €73.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is €75.79. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.42.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

