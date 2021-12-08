AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Reaches New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $1,968.00 and last traded at $1,968.00, with a volume of 2473 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,879.99.

The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $20.65 by $5.04. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $18.61 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AZO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,733.71.

In other news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total transaction of $2,155,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,682.81, for a total value of $7,572,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,680 shares of company stock valued at $21,459,935. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZO. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 227.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at $479,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in AutoZone by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,800.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,634.04. The company has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85.

AutoZone Company Profile (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

