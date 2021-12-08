Avangrid, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NYSE:AGR)

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

Avangrid has increased its dividend by 1.9% over the last three years. Avangrid has a dividend payout ratio of 72.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Avangrid to earn $2.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.0%.

NYSE AGR opened at $51.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Avangrid has a fifty-two week low of $44.02 and a fifty-two week high of $55.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.32.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avangrid will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AGR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avangrid stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. 10.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

