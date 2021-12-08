Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 205 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

MRNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen started coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.31.

Shares of MRNA opened at $282.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, Director Paul Sagan sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total value of $708,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.85, for a total value of $2,309,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 456,250 shares of company stock worth $153,919,735. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.