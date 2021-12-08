Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 4.0% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,206 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,703 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Oracle by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,665 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $90.05 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.48. The company has a market capitalization of $246.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.32.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

