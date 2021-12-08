Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 112,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,511,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 52,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,179,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 36.8% during the third quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after buying an additional 8,321 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 52.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 86,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,311,000 after acquiring an additional 29,989 shares during the period.

VBK stock opened at $282.59 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $251.47 and a fifty-two week high of $306.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $289.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.73.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

