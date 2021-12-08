Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,009 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 38,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 15,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPYG opened at $72.04 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $73.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.59.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.