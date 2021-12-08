Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Receives $28.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.40.

Several research firms have commented on AVYA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Avaya from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avaya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In related news, CFO Kieran J. Mcgrath sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $764,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kevin Speed sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $200,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,578,350. 2.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVYA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Avaya by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Avaya by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Avaya by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 87,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avaya by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000.

Avaya stock opened at $20.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. Avaya has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $34.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -76.70 and a beta of 1.48.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 79.31% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avaya will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.

