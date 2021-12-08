Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Receives $28.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.40.
Several research firms have commented on AVYA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Avaya from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avaya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.
In related news, CFO Kieran J. Mcgrath sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $764,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kevin Speed sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $200,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,578,350. 2.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Avaya stock opened at $20.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. Avaya has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $34.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -76.70 and a beta of 1.48.
Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 79.31% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avaya will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.
About Avaya
Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.
