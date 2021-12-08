Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.630-$0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $725 million-$745 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $747.65 million.Avaya also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.850-$3.030 EPS.

Shares of AVYA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.70 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.46. Avaya has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $34.06.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 79.31% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avaya will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on AVYA shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Avaya from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avaya from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen cut their target price on Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Avaya from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avaya has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.91.

In related news, CFO Kieran J. Mcgrath sold 35,000 shares of Avaya stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $764,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Chirico sold 50,000 shares of Avaya stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $1,070,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,578,350. 2.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avaya stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Avaya were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.

