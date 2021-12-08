AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AVEVF. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AVEVA Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of AVEVA Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVEVF opened at $44.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.78. AVEVA Group has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $55.89.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

