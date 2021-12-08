Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Issues Earnings Results

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

NASDAQ CDMO opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 356.29 and a beta of 2.33. Avid Bioservices has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $34.51.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

CDMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 2,786 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $62,322.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $162,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,895 shares of company stock valued at $403,981 over the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDMO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 348.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 76.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 57,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 9.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 17,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 148.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,372,000 after buying an additional 357,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.