Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 356.29 and a beta of 2.33. Avid Bioservices has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $34.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDMO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In related news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $154,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $62,322.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,895 shares of company stock valued at $403,981 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDMO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,372,000 after purchasing an additional 357,664 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 57,420 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 17,414 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 348.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

