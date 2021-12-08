AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $66.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX) to announce $66.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for AvidXchange’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $66.32 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that AvidXchange will report full-year sales of $245.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $245.00 million to $245.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $294.24 million, with estimates ranging from $286.00 million to $298.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AvidXchange.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 30.50.

AVDX stock traded up 0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting 19.65. The stock had a trading volume of 458,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,069. AvidXchange has a 52-week low of 16.90 and a 52-week high of 27.43.

AvidXchange Company Profile

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AvidXchange (AVDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.