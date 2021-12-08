Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Aware in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Get Aware alerts:

Shares of AWRE opened at $2.98 on Monday. Aware has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.75. The company has a market cap of $64.25 million, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 0.16.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Aware had a negative net margin of 38.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWRE. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aware by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,393,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 404,620 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aware in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $431,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aware in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Aware by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 406,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 28,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aware by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 131,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. 28.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aware

Aware, Inc is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, and are used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyses, process and transport those images within biometric systems.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Aware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.