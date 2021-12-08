Baader Bank Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €85.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($95.51) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BAS. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($78.65) price objective on Basf in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($92.13) target price on Basf in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays set a €76.00 ($85.39) target price on Basf in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($89.89) target price on Basf in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €74.00 ($83.15) target price on Basf in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €82.20 ($92.36).

ETR BAS opened at €61.21 ($68.78) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €62.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is €65.19. The company has a market capitalization of $56.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65. Basf has a 1-year low of €57.06 ($64.11) and a 1-year high of €72.88 ($81.89).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

