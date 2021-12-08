Baader Bank Downgrades Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) to Reduce

Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Baader Bank from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MTTRY. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Ceconomy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Ceconomy in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of MTTRY stock opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. Ceconomy has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.93.

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. Its brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood, and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Others.

