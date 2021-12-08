Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Shares Gap Up to $22.40

Backblaze Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at 22.40, but opened at 24.20. Backblaze shares last traded at 24.00, with a volume of 215 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 28.25.

About Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers with solutions to store, use, and protect the data worldwide. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.