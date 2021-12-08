Baldrige Asset Management LLC Acquires 189 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCZ. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 74.9% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,269.4% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCZ stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.63. The company had a trading volume of 22,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,215. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $65.52 and a 1 year high of $79.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.65.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.