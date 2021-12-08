Baldrige Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $164.08. 78,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,780,350. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.21 and its 200 day moving average is $161.28. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $132.50 and a 52-week high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

