Baldrige Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 0.9% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,227,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 184,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,312,000 after buying an additional 74,341 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 547,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,111,000 after buying an additional 8,043 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.10. The company had a trading volume of 96,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,178. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $116.08 and a 52-week high of $145.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.93.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.