Baldrige Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWOB. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 142.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VWOB traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.57. The stock had a trading volume of 9,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,489. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.82. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $75.73 and a 12-month high of $82.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

