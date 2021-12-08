Baldrige Asset Management LLC Sells 208 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 283.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 339,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,464,000 after acquiring an additional 250,821 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,000.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,155,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 251,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,594,000 after acquiring an additional 14,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.38. 631,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,404,037. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.97. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $70.67 and a 12 month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

