Bank of America Corp DE Buys Shares of 142,000 DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)

Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 142,000 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,656,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,421,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,229,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,947,000. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,647,000. 8.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DiDi Global alerts:

Shares of DIDI opened at 7.20 on Wednesday. DiDi Global Inc. has a 52 week low of 5.82 and a 52 week high of 18.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 8.18.

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for DiDi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiDi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.