Bank of America Corp DE Has $2.24 Million Stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 36,090 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.20% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 14.3% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 4,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $34.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.88 million, a P/E ratio of -44.50 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.77. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $282.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.55 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BJRI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.54.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

