Bank of America Corp DE Sells 4,445 Shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 127,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,445 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NBH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 6.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 5.9% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 92,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 7.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 6,631 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 1.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 94,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 20.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 20,639 shares during the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund stock opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.84 and a 12 month high of $17.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.0624 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

