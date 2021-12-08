Bank of America Corp DE Sells 46,568 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,568 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,622,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,728,000 after purchasing an additional 55,039 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 113,516 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 882,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,804,000 after acquiring an additional 34,822 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,996,000 after acquiring an additional 10,329 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 413,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,041,000 after buying an additional 18,385 shares during the period. 55.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $26.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.43. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $61.53.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $62.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.91 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 434.98% and a return on equity of 2.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 0.26%. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

SHEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

