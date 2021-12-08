Bank of America Lowers Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) to Neutral

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALLE. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.63.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $131.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.13. Allegion has a 1 year low of $106.52 and a 1 year high of $148.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. Allegion had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Allegion will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $390,751.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 3,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $503,119.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,008 shares of company stock worth $1,883,020. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Allegion during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,892,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Allegion by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,107,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $286,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,752 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the third quarter worth $138,829,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 7.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,164,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,137,384,000 after acquiring an additional 560,741 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 90.7% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 801,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,667,000 after acquiring an additional 381,225 shares during the period. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

