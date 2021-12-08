Barclays Boosts SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Price Target to $75.00

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE:SJW opened at $69.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.46. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $73.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 0.44.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $166.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SJW Group will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SJW Group news, Director Katharine Armstrong sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $136,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

