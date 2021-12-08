Barclays Upgrades Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) to “Overweight”

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of WTRG stock opened at $50.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.88. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Essential Utilities has a 12-month low of $41.11 and a 12-month high of $51.42.
Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $361.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essential Utilities will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Essential Utilities Company Profile
Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.
