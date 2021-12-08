Barry Zwarenstein Sells 3,390 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $433,547.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Barry Zwarenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Five9 alerts:

On Wednesday, November 17th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total transaction of $2,068,500.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.94, for a total transaction of $1,949,250.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $2,173,375.00.

NASDAQ:FIVN traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,548. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.18 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.35. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.33 and a 1 year high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Five9 by 10,448.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,318,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,237,000 after buying an additional 2,296,774 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the third quarter valued at about $134,661,000. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Five9 by 13,418.4% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 770,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,001,000 after buying an additional 764,312 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the third quarter valued at about $109,108,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Five9 by 43,049.8% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 601,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,085,000 after buying an additional 600,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Colliers Securities raised shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Truist raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Five9 from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $203.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.