BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in BCE were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of BCE by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,849,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,531 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BCE by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,066,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $545,795,000 after purchasing an additional 360,818 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of BCE by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,978,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,205,000 after purchasing an additional 334,072 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of BCE by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,171,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $548,587,000 after purchasing an additional 521,104 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in BCE by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,590,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $423,206,000 after acquiring an additional 419,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCE. Desjardins increased their price target on BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities lowered BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.41.

NYSE BCE opened at $52.31 on Wednesday. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.17 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.7047 dividend. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.95%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

