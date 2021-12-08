Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:BZH opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. Beazer Homes USA has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $26.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.15. The company has a current ratio of 13.58, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $699.42 million, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.94.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.75. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

BZH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 12.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 31,090 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 58.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

