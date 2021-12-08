Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE:BZH opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. Beazer Homes USA has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $26.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.15. The company has a current ratio of 13.58, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $699.42 million, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.94.
Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.75. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 12.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 31,090 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 58.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.
About Beazer Homes USA
Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.
