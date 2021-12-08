Beck Bode LLC Acquires 8,667 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Beck Bode LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 211,091 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 3.2% of Beck Bode LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 238.5% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 104,819 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after buying an additional 73,849 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,514,164 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $246,218,000 after purchasing an additional 118,557 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 104,643 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.3% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 61,021 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.7% during the third quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 41,536 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE VZ opened at $50.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $213.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.74 and a 52 week high of $61.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

