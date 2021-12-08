Beck Bode LLC Acquires New Holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 935,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,752,000. Playa Hotels & Resorts accounts for about 2.2% of Beck Bode LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 9,496 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 116,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 14,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLYA opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day moving average is $7.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $4.84 and a 12-month high of $9.46.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $69,836.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory Maliassas sold 3,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $27,881.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 544,251 shares of company stock worth $3,966,538 and sold 8,435,645 shares worth $68,507,909. Company insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

PLYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Playa Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

