Beck Bode LLC Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Beck Bode LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 534.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.05.

In other Amphenol news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $13,889,066.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $44,576,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APH stock opened at $83.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.46. The company has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $58.58 and a 52-week high of $86.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.42%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

