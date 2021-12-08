Beck Bode LLC Has $12.51 Million Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Beck Bode LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the period. American Water Works comprises approximately 3.5% of Beck Bode LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $12,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 10,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $493,000. Finally, Quaero Capital S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 15,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $176.52 on Wednesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $189.35. The company has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.03, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.27.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.38%.

In other American Water Works news, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total transaction of $504,103.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.63.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.