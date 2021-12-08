Beck Bode LLC Has $804,000 Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Beck Bode LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 46,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ON stock opened at $65.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.45 and its 200-day moving average is $45.55. The stock has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 1.74. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $66.79.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ON shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.84.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $242,885.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

