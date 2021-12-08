Beck Bode LLC Invests $308,000 in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 266.7% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

PKG stock opened at $135.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.02. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $127.06 and a one year high of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.26%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.70.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

