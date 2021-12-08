Beck Bode LLC Purchases New Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 47,217 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTV. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Fortive by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Fortive by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in shares of Fortive by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 67,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after buying an additional 13,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 56,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after buying an additional 7,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTV opened at $75.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $64.58 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FTV shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.73.

In related news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $506,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

