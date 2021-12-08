Beck Bode LLC Purchases New Shares in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,217 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Fortive by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Fortive by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.73.

In related news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $506,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $75.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $64.58 and a 12-month high of $79.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.21.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.