Beck Bode LLC Raises Stock Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Beck Bode LLC raised its stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Sonos makes up approximately 2.5% of Beck Bode LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $8,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SONO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sonos in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sonos in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Sonos by 73.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SONO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sonos from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sonos in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Sonos stock opened at $30.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.72. Sonos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $359.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.23 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $2,070,622.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

